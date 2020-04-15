The Late Show With Stephen Colbert type TV Show genre Talk Show

Every time Cate Blanchett appears on The Late Show, she and host Stephen Colbert have to get into some Lord of the Rings fandom chatter. We don't make the rules. She showed up again on the late-night talk show this week, but because it was an appearance by way of video chat from her own home, she used a few props to help her through the interview.

Colbert, a self-proclaimed diehard J.R.R. Tolkien fan, stared in wide-eyed enjoyment when Blanchett showed him some of the movie props she received from working on the Hobbit trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok.

The first were Tauriel's fighting blades from the Hobbit films. "Some people stock toilet paper, but I got these," she said. Colbert inquired as to why Blanchett, who played Galadriel across director Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, had Evangeline Lilly's prop weapons. The Oscar winner replied, "Actually, you did not see those. Don't speak to Evangeline Lilly anytime soon."

The second prop was Thor's hammer Mjolnir, which Blanchett's Hela smashed to pieces in Thor: Ragnarok but came back in Avengers: Endgame. "Look how easy I can lift it," she said.

It's all about look on Colbert's face during this Show and Tell.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: