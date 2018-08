King fans will recognize the name: Pangborn is the hero of the Castle Rock-set Needful Things, a sheriff who defeats a demon, and he has popped up in other works, most notably The Dark Half.

Here on Castle Rock, he’s no longer the hero he used to be, the one who worked in law enforcement and romanced Polly Chalmers. Glenn’s version of Pangborn spends his time looking after and caring for Ruth Deaver. “He’s been deeply in love with her for 30 years, but when he finally does get together with her, he finds that she’s suffering from dementia,” Glenn explains. “How do you deal with all that? How do you make your peace with that?”

Adds co-creator Thomason: “In the books, Pangborn is in the prime of his career, but what we were really interested in thinking about was what happens to the guy when he not only becomes a lion in winter, but sort of watches this town where so many terrible things have happened. What does that do to a man, and how does that affect the way he looks at the world?”