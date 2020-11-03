Castle Rock officially canceled nearly a year after season 2 finale

Hulu has pulled the plug on the Stephen King-inspired anthology series.

The year of silence on the Castle Rock front should've been a clue as to the fate of the Stephen King-inspired anthology series.

Hulu has officially canceled Castle Rock after two seasons, EW has learned.

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, the series was set in the fictional Maine town of the title, which appears multiple times in King's horror works. The first season, premiering in July 2018, took inspiration from the author's Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption and other works, with a cast that included Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy, and Terry O’Quinn.

The second season, which wrapped on Dec. 11, 2019, starred Lizzy Caplan as a young Annie Wilkes, the psychopath from King's famous novel Misery. Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, and Matthew Alan also starred.

Thomason told Collider in October 2019 that he and Shaw "really tried to map things out broadly from the beginning."

"The plan was always to have an interconnected set of stories," he added, "and, while every season would be its own launching point, there would be this fabric of Stephen's multiverse, if you will, that always bubbled beneath it, and a unity to the stories that existed. And so, I think fans of season 1 will find things in season 2, that maybe they're not expecting, along the way. And when we get to season 3, I hope that there will a continuation of what we’ve done in this season and an expansion, and the audience will start to feel that there was a plan from the beginning."

There are still other King adaptations on the horizon, including CBS All Access' The Stand, Mr. Mercedes (which just move to Peacock), HBO Max's The Shining-inspired Overlook, and a second season of HBO's The Outsider, as teased by King.

