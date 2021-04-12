Casa Bonita restaurant, made famous by South Park, files for bankruptcy

Less than a month ago, the eatery said it would be re-opening "soon."

Casa Bonita, the Mexican restaurant in Lakewood, Colo. that was prominently featured in South Park, could be in danger of closing its doors.

Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which owns Casa Bonita, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of April, according to court documents obtained by local affiliate FOX31 Denver KDVR.

The restaurant, which opened in 1974, has been closed since spring of 2020. The filing comes less than a month since the eatery announced it would re-open "soon."

A GoFundMe campaign was launched in March to help out Casa Bonita and has currently raised $15,320.

Casa Bonita Image zoom Casa Bonita restaurant in Lakewood, Colo. | Credit: Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Bob Wheaton, president of Summit Family Restaurants told Denver7 in November, "Our plan is to open the business as soon as we believe it's legally possible."

"Casa Bonita has been around 50 years and we're hopeful that it's going to be around for another 50 years," he added.

The establishment — including its arcade, waterfall, and cave attractions — has been mentioned multiple times on South Park but was most prominent in the season 7 episode "Casa Bonita." It also featured in the South Park: The Fractured But Whole video game, which launched in 2017.

South Park Image zoom Credit: Comedy Central

South Park co-creator Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that he and Matt Stone seriously considered buying the real Casa Bonita.

"Four years ago, it came up for sale and we had 10 minutes of like, 'We should buy it,' because they do have a few things up there now where they're like, this is the South Park Casa Bonita," he said at the time. "There are people who go to Casa Bonita because of South Park."

