Carrie Preston shares Claws, True Blood, and My Best Friend's Wedding memories

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

After The Tempest, Preston says she moved to Los Angeles and crashed on the couch of pal Malcolm Gets (Caroline in the City), attending "70 or 80 auditions" with no success. Then came one with director P. J. Hogan for My Best Friend's Wedding. "He was young and very excited, and didn't seem to be falling to the pressures of having to fill the roles of the sisters with stars," Preston says of being cast opposite Aussie actress Rachel Griffiths as two memorable wedding attendees. "He wanted to make sure that at least one of us was an authentic southerner since the characters were, and luckily I'm southern." The sisters' most infamous moment, in which an entire restaurant breaks out into "I Say a Little Prayer," "wasn't originally how that scene was going to play out," says Preston. "P.J. really wanted it to be something special and elevated — something that conjured up movies from a earlier era where it would be justified that people burst out into song and the screwball comedies. And so they got the rights to all this Burt Bacharach music and so..." Filming the number took two days, "because there was so much coverage P.J. wanted to do. We were all singing to our own playback, and they were walking around with lobsters. It was summertime in Chicago, so you can only imagine what the room smelled like by the end of day two."