Carrie Ann Inaba announces medical leave of absence from The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a step back from hosting CBS' The Talk due to health concerns.

"So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing," she shared in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. "I know you guys understand health is the most important thing."

Inaba, who has been working on the show since season 9, says she "hopes to be back soon."

Inaba has been open about her chronic health struggles over the years. She was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that can cause pain and numbness, in 2007. Then in 2013, she was diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an incurable immune disorder that can cause pain and fatigue.

She is also iron deficient and has spoken about dealing with fibromyalgia, a condition that causes pain, sleep problems, fatigue, and emotional and mental distress.

Her leave of absence comes two weeks after The Talk returned without longtime co-host Sharon Osbourne, who exited the show following an on-air dispute with Underwood.

In March, Inaba took also took a break from The Talk citing health reasons.

