Niall Horan faces fear of pigeons in new Carpool Karaoke

The Late Late Show With James Corden type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Niall Horan has a fear of pigeons. Well, birds in general, but mostly it's pigeons. So, James Corden took advantage of that for the latest segment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show.

"I do enjoy a good walk in the park, but the minute pigeons come into it…" Horan admitted on the show. "I think they're horrible… I don't like the fact that they're not scared of us until you get really close to them. People have to run at a flock of pigeons to make them move."

"I think it's time for you to face your fear in many ways," Corden replied. "Let's go meet some pigeons."

The Late Late Show host led Horan out into a park where a bird handler gave one pigeon to Horan to hold, while placing two more on his shoulder and head. To enflame his anxiety more, Corden left him in the field by himself with these critters to face his fear by himself. "I swear this has actually made my phobia worse," Horan exclaimed.

The trials kept coming when Corden hooked up Horan to a lie detector test in the Carpool Karaoke car. The good news, the singer truly believes One Direction will someday get back together. The bad news, The Late Late Show is not Horan's favorite late show to perform on, much to Corden's dismay.

Watch the entire segment above.

Related content: