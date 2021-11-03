Carole Baskin denied restraining order over Tiger King 2 footage

Tiger King Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Carole Baskin might not get away from Tiger King as easily as she hoped.

A Florida judge denied Baskin and her husband's motion for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from using any footage of them and their Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in the second season of the docuseries, as well as any promotional material.

"While the Court understands the Baskins' frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants' footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages," Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington ruled Monday, adding that the Baskins are "not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order."

The court did not yet decide on Netflix and Royal Goode's inclusion of the Baskins in Tiger King season 2.

Netflix did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the ruling.

The streamer released a trailer for the highly anticipated new season of Tiger King last week, and the episodes are slated to arrive Nov. 17. Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, sued Netflix and Royal Goode earlier this week, alleging that the companies violated their contract by using the Baskins' likenesses and footage in the second season. In their complaint, the Baskins also took issue with the first season of Tiger King, particularly the depiction of Carole and her animal sanctuary, and said the docuseries differed considerably from the project that was originally pitched to them.

The first season of Tiger King, became a pandemic sensation in spring 2020 as it delved into the colorful and occasionally lurid world of big-cat conservationists like Baskin and her rival Joe Exotic.

