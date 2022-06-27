Carol Burnett to guest in final run of Better Call Saul

In a season in which anything can happen, they called... Carol.

Better Call Saul will feature Carol Burnett during its final run of episodes, AMC announced on Monday.

Little was revealed was about the guest spot by the groundbreaking actress/comedian, other than that she will pop up playing a character named Marion.

Burnett, who has won six Emmys, professed her love for Breaking Bad as well as its prequel, Saul, telling Jimmy Kimmel a few years ago, "I'm crazy about anything [Bad and Saul overlord] Vince Gilligan writes." Burnett attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Bob Odenkirk in April. She is also referenced in season 2 by Jimmy's brother, Chuck (Michael McKean).

"I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show," said Burnett in a statement about her guest spot.

As you know, the second half of the final season already contains a few other awaited guests: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad roles as Walt and Jesse.

In the midseason finale of Saul, Jimmy (Odenkirk) and Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) plan went sideways as Lalo (Tony Dalton) killed Howard (Patrick Fabian), ominously linking the worlds of the scheming lawyers and the cartel. "A lot of this story is the story of unintended consequences," co-creator Peter Gould recently told EW. "The consequences are just beginning, let's put it that way."

The first of the final six episodes will premiere on July 11.

