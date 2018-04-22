Burnett made her Broadway debut in this Princess and the Pea-inspired musical comedy, earning a Tony nomination for her work. She reprised the role of Princess Winnifred on TV twice (in black and white in 1964, and in color in '72) and returned to the show as the evil queen for a 2005 TV special. Burnett jumped at the chance to join the show because it had always been her dream to work with musical theatre director George Abbott. The original production was enjoying an Off Broadway run when Burnett got the idea to have the cast jokingly picket the theater after the show, demanding a transfer to Broadway. Her plot worked and the show eventually jumped to multiple Broadway houses over the course of a year. "Neil Simon made a crack about it," says Burnett, 85. "He said, 'Have you seen Once Upon a Mattress yet? Don't worry, it will soon be at your neighborhood theater.'" Burnett got the The Garry Moore show from her performance and for awhile was doing double duty taping live television and performing eight shows a week on Broadway.