The first season, which wrapped up in Aug. 2019, ended with Philo embracing his fae identity. At the time, co-showrunners Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim told EW that that development would factor into season 2 in a big way. "It's probably one of the biggest seismic changes to the show itself that happens at the end of the first season, and it's something that we're really going to be dealing with and dramatizing in season 2," Guggenheim said. "And the trick for Philo is, it's not, unfortunately, as simple as him embracing the fact that he's fae. To the fae, he's not really fae. He's a half-blood. So he basically is a man without a country. You know, he's not human enough for the humans, but he's not fae enough for the fae. He kind of exists in this sort of status Twilight Zone. Not to mention the fact that, because of this decision, he has relinquished his badge. So this cloak of authority that he used to have is no longer there. So that's another thing that he'll be wrestling with in season 2."