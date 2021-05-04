Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh exiting The Flash as series regulars after 7 seasons

The Flash Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Team Flash is losing two original members. EW has confirmed that Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh are both exiting The Flash as series regulars after seven seasons.

Valdes, who has played Cisco Ramon throughout the show's entire run, will make his final appearance as a series regular in the season 7 finale. Meanwhile Cavanagh, who has played many different versions of Dr. Harrison Wells as well as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash across seven seasons, already ended his run as a series regular with the third episode of this season (which wrapped up the season 6 arc) and has continued on as a recurring guest star.

The reason for Cavanagh's midseason contract change is he originally intended to end his run as a series regular when season 6 concluded, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back those plans. Cavanagh previously teased his departure back in February 2020 in an Instagram post. "It has been a joy creating and playing the myriad Wells that make up 'Wells st' on #theFlash," he wrote. "At times brusque, sunny, capricious, and perpetually shameless, they will always be linked by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude. My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that makes up this wee superhero show of ours."

Girls Night Out Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes on 'The Flash' | Credit: Katie Yu/The CW

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement Tuesday. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

The Flash has already been renewed for season 8, and is currently set to begin production on the 150th episode this week in Vancouver, Canada.

Deadline first reported the news.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: