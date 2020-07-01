CBS will pay tribute to Carl Reiner with two colorized episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show

The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color! A Special Tribute to Carl Reiner will air Friday, July 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Reiner served as creator, writer, and costar on the beloved sitcom, which aired for five seasons, from 1961 to 1966. A CBS news release confirms that Reiner personally supervised the colorization of the episodes.

The episodes set to air are the Emmy-winning season 5 premiere, "Coast to Coast Big Mouth," and season 3's "October Eve," which Reiner considered one of the show's funniest installments.

Image zoom Everett Collection

In "Coast to Coast Big Mouth," Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore) blurts out a secret on a nationally televised quiz show, revealing that comedian Alan Brady (Reiner) wears a toupee. As for "October Eve," it centers on a painting of Laura that returns to haunt her when, despite her having posed fully clothed, the artist, Sergei Carpetna (Reiner), takes the liberty of "undraping" her. (In addition to being a favorite of Reiner's, "October Eve" was the only episode in which he portrayed someone other than Alan Brady.)

During its run, The Dick Van Dyke Show won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, including five for Reiner.