Game of Thrones alum Carice van Houten rounds out cast for Starz's Dangerous Liaisons

Melisandre will meddle in some Dangerous Liaisons in the near future.

Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress Carice van Houten has joined Starz's upcoming TV series adaptation of the classic novel of the same name, the network announced Wednesday. The Dutch performer will portray Jacqueline de Montrachet, a "pious noblewoman with a mysterious connection" to the story.

The 44-year-old boards the series alongside a robust roster of talent, including Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) and British recording artist Paloma Faith (Pennyworth). The trio will appear next to previously announced series leads Alice Englert (Ratched) and Nicholas Denton, who are set to play the lovers at the center of the new project written by Call the Midwife's Harriet Warner.

Carice van Houten joins Starz's 'Dangerous Liaisons' adaptation.

Billed as a "bold reimagining of the iconic characters" from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 book (which was later adapted as a stage play and as a 1988 film by director Stephen Frears and lead actress Glenn Close), Dangerous Liaisons charts the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont meet as a passionate couple in 18th century Paris amid a brewing revolution, and sees them driven "to right the wrongs of their past" while "seducing and manipulating both the nobility and each other to survive."

The story also served as inspiration for the 1999 film Cruel Intentions, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon.

Other cast members announced Wednesday as part of the ensemble cast include Michael McElhatton, Kosar Ali, Nathanael Saleh, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Hilton Pelser, Mia Threapleton, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Lucy Cohu, Fisayo Akinade, Maria Friedman and Clare Higgins. Leonora Lonsdale (The Pale Horse) will direct the first four episodes of the season. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

