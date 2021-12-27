"I have few words," said Palmater's wife and manager, Denise Tompkins.

Candy Palmater, an Indigenous comedian from Canada known for The Candy Show and her appearance on series like Trailer Park Boys and Sex & Violence, died Christmas Day at her home. She was 53.

Denise Tompkins, Palmater's wife and manager, revealed the news on the comic's social media channels. A cause of death wasn't given, but Palmater had previously revealed to her followers in mid-December that she was diagnosed with a rare condition called eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

"I have few words," Tompkins wrote. "Candy passed away today at home suddenly. I will post information soon."

The message was accompanied by an image that reads, "A great glowing spirit left our world today."

The Social, a weekday talk show on Canada's CTV for which Palmater served as a regular cohost, also released a statement.

"Today our entire team is grieving the sudden passing of our good friend Candy Palmater, who always left us smiling a bit bigger, laughing a bit harder, and thinking a bit more critically about the world around us," the statement reads. "We're thinking of her loved ones today. She'll be deeply missed."

Palmater previously shared on Instagram that she had been taken to St. Michaels hospital in Toronto in recent weeks.

She first revealed her hospitalization on Dec. 1 just before her 53rd birthday. A day later, sharing an image of herself with a nasal cannula, she said the doctors wanted "to err on the side of caution and get to the bottom of everything," which included a CT scan of her heart.

After 14 nights in the hospital, Palmater said she had been diagnosed with EGPA. "If it wasn't for the compassion, abilities and the humanity of the people of Saint Michaels I don't know how I would manage," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Candy Palmater attends the opening of Cirque Du Soleil's "Luzia" at Port Lands on July 28, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Candy Palmater | Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

Born in New Brunswick, Canada, Palmater, a member of the Mi'kmaw Nation, created and hosted The Candy Show comedy series, which aired on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN). She also hosted a summer radio series called The Candy Palmater Show for CBC Radio.

As an actress, she appeared on The Trailer Park Boys, Sex & Violence, and Forgive Me. She was slated to have a recurring role on the Canadian series Run the Burbs, Deadline had reported in September.

Run the Burbs creator Andrew Phung tweeted about the news of Palmater's passing, saying, "Candy was a gift to comedy."

"She was smart, hilarious, fearless, kind, just a total badass," Phung wrote. "Sending all my love to her family and friends."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement posted on Twitter, "Canada lost an incredible talent and advocate yesterday."

"Candy Palmater, a member of the Mi'kmaw Nation in NB, entertained and educated so many through her work — her passing is a huge loss," he said. "My thoughts are with her family and partner, Denise, during this difficult time.