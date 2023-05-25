"Of course this would be my last take."

Candice Patton reveals she got peed on while filming The Flash series finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Flash, "A New World: Part Four."

This has definitely got to be a first.

The series finale of The Flash was appropriately emotional for Candice Patton, whose Iris West-Allen gave birth to her first child with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). It was also, she says, unintentionally hilarious thanks to some ill-timed pee.

Yes, you read that right. "I definitely got peed on," Patton reveals with a laugh. "It was actually a funny, very bittersweet last couple of moments. We had a real baby there, and earlier in the day, Grant was like, 'This baby's probably going to pee on you.' And I was like, 'No, it's not. Why would the baby pee on me?' He was like, 'Well, it's really warm and the baby's naked and she's just going to feel really free.' I was like, 'Yeah, whatever.' And of course, the last take, I hold the baby to my chest and she just lets it go. Just lets it all out, urine dripping all down me."

Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen on 'The Flash' Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen on 'The Flash' | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Patton remembers struggling to stay in character. "I'm crying as Iris and laughing as Candice, and it was just one of those moments that it felt like a really messy, real birth sort of situation," she adds. "It was appropriate in the weirdest way. Of course this would be my last take."

She's not sure if that was the take used in the episode, but she'll never forget it. "It's just a nice moment for me and Grant and the crew to have in our minds," Patton says. "I hope they use it, but who knows."

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen on 'The Flash' Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen on 'The Flash' | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Urine aside, Patton is grateful that the final scene she shot on the show was Iris giving birth. "It was just me and Grant and the crew, and it felt like a really appropriate way to end my last day on The Flash," she says. "The emotions of Iris having a baby and me feeling I was almost giving birth to a new version of myself after this, it was just kind of a lot all at once."

But her memories past that are a little hazy — and for good reason. "Once you get peed on by a baby, you don't really remember anything else," Patton says. "It was a really good week, but I can't remember anything else about it."

