"It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard," the actress says.

Candace Cameron Bure opens up about 'the stress and the anxiety' of hosting The View

Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to being in front of the camera. But being a cohost on The View is very different from starring in a sitcom or a Hallmark holiday movie.

The Fuller House and The Christmas Contest star, who cohosted The View from 2015 to 2016, opened up about her experience in a new episode of ABC's Behind the Table podcast, which features current and former cohosts of the long-running daytime talk show. And the experience wasn't one that Bure wants to relive.

"The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now. There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show," Bure told current View host Sara Haines and fellow former host Raven-Symone. "And I have PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."

The View Whoopi Goldberg, Candace Cameron Bure, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, and Paula Faris on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

During her run at The View, Bure occupied the ever-revolving conservative seat, which has been also been filled by Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain. "I felt a pressure to represent my community well," said Bure, who added that the pressure felt even more intense as she tried to balance being present for her family. According to Bure, who admitted she doesn't consider herself politically inclined, she joined the table because the producers pitched a show that was supposed to focus more on casual conversation and evergreen topics.

Once Donald Trump entered the 2016 presidential race, however, everything changed.

"When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach," she revealed. "I hated that feeling. And then I'm like, 'I don't know who's going to come at me.'"

The View Candace Cameron Bure on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bure said she left the show because "I did not want to be the punching bag for the next four years in that conservative seat," adding that it also wasn't worth her mental health. Still, she insisted that she doesn't regret the experience.

"There were so many wonderful takeaways from the show that as difficult as that job was, I'm very grateful for it," Bure said. "My confidence really grew from doing that show… I don't regret anything, I wouldn't take anything back."

Listen to Bure on Behind the Table above.

