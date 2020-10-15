Candace Cameron Bure brings holiday cheer in first look photos of Hallmark's If I Only Had Christmas

Candace Cameron Bure is bringing some holiday cheer early this year with a special set of first look photos from her new Hallmark holiday film If I Only Had Christmas.

Cameron Bure will bring to life Darcy Gale, a Kansas City publicist who ventures to the Emerald Educational Trust for the job of a lifetime. She'll be helping VP Glen Goodman (Warren Christie) and his team find the know-how, courage, and heart to help a charity in need for Christmas. Darcy and Glen begin to realize they have everything in common. However, Glen's surprise revelation at the big Christmas gala just may put an end to their promising romance before it has even started.

Cameron Bure, who has collaborated on at least two dozen holiday movies with Hallmark, was joined by costar Christie in British Columbia in late August to shoot the film.

If Only I Had Christmas is part of the network's 40 brand new "Countdown to Christmas" movies starting on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the debut of Jingle Bell Bride. The Fuller House alum's festive flick will premiere on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out more exclusive photos from the film below:

