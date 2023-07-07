"Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show," Bure said in a statement to EW.

Controversial sitcom actress and TV movie star Candace Cameron Bure has denied Glamorous actress Miss Benny's recent allegation that the former Hallmark staple tried to have a queer character removed from Fuller House scripts.

"I never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," Bure said in a statement provided to EW. "Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as 'Casey' on the show. We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best."

The 47-year-old's response came after Miss Benny shared a viral TikTok video claiming that one member of the Tanner sister duo (Bure and fellow Full House alum Jodie Sweetin) made for a negative experience while filming the ABC sitcom's Netflix revival. While Miss Benny didn't name names in the video, she included #candacebure in the post's caption.

"One of the Tanner sisters is like very publicly, uh, not for the girls, if that makes sense. I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show. I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person's fanbase might be encouraged to target me, specifically," Miss Benny said. "The fact that this teenage actor who's coming in to make jokes about wearing a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is crazy to me. So, to this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters. Positive is that I had a really fun time actually shooting the show with all of the other actors who were willing to talk to me."

Representatives for Miss Benny, Sweetin, Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin, and Netflix did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, nor did writers for episodes of Fuller House that featured Miss Benny.

Bure has regularly come under fire for anti-LGBTQIA+ stances — particularly after the vocal Christian said in a 2022 interview that her new holiday network home, Great American Family, would not feature queer characters in a prominent capacity.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Bure told the Wall Street Journal of moving from Hallmark to GAF, after Hallmark began centering select LGBTQIA+ stories among its holiday slate.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure continued. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

Amid the GAF controversy, JoJo Siwa, who previously suggested on social media that Bure was the rudest celebrity she'd ever met, slammed the Fuller House star on Instagram. Siwa's post received a comment of support from Sweetin, who also shared a wealth of LGBTQIA+ resources to her own Instagram Story following Bure's Journal interview, urging her followers to support legislation that protects same-sex and interracial couples' rights to marry, as well as a post stressing that Jesus didn't condemn gay people.

