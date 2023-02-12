Candace Cameron Bure addresses cancel culture after Great American Family controversy

Cancel culture is "real" and "difficult," according to Candace Cameron Bure.

The Full House alum, who was recently appointed chief creative officer for cable network Great American Family, reflected on backlash she received over comments about keeping "traditional marriages at the core" of GAF programming in a new podcast interview last week, sharing that she has been navigating difficult times through her faith.

"Cancel culture is real and it is difficult," Bure told Unapologetic podcast host Julia Jeffress Sadler. "And it's hard, but listen — I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us and we are always stronger together. And you have to find your community and know the word of God."

"I think my biggest encouragement is there's such a difference in the way when it's spoken," Bure continued. "When you're leading your own actions — you're not just talking the talk but have to walk the walk, and when the truth comes with love and kindness and respect, it goes a whole lot further."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Candace Cameron Bure attends the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Bure, a former Hallmark staple, courted controversy last year when she said Christmas offerings at GAF would not feature LGBTQ couples. She also asserted that Hallmark — which in recent years has affirmed a commitment to diversity and inclusion in its programming — is now "a completely different network than when I started" due to leadership changes.

Bure said at the time, "My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

The comments drew backlash from viewers and fellow stars who have appeared in Hallmark titles, including Hilarie Burton. GAF actor Neal Bledsoe departed the network following Bure's remarks, and Hallmark staples Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett have voiced their support for Hallmark in response to Bure's comments about leadership changes.

The entire ordeal prompted Bure to clarify her stance and accuse the media of sowing division. "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God," she said in a statement. "Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately."

