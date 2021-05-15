Every show that's been canceled and renewed by the broadcast networks
Shockingly, ABC yanked Krista Vernoff's Rebel after only one season.
Can't bring in the new without getting rid of the old! As NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS, and CW prepare to unveil their fall schedules to advertisers, here are the shows that have survived – or died – so far. (Check back for updates).
ABC
American Housewife (canceled)
A Million Little Things (renewed)
The Conners (renewed)
Home Economics (renewed)
The Rookie (renewed)
Black-ish (renewed for final season)
America's Funniest Home Videos (renewed)
American Idol (renewed)
Big Sky (renewed)
Call Your Mother (canceled)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (renewed)
For Life (canceled)
mixed-ish (canceled)
Grey's Anatomy (renewed)
Rebel (canceled)
Shark Tank (renewed)
Supermarket Sweep (renewed)
Station 19 (renewed)
The Goldbergs (renewed)
The Good Doctor (renewed)
CBS
Blue Bloods (renewed)
Bob Hearts Abishola (renewed)
Bull (renewed)
FBI (renewed)
FBI: Most Wanted (renewed)
Magnum P.I. (renewed)
NCIS (renewed)
NCIS: Los Angeles (renewed)
Survivor (renewed)
SWAT (renewed)
The Equalizer (renewed)
The Neighborhood (renewed)
Tough as Nails (renewed)
Young Sheldon (renewed)
NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (renewed for final season)
The Blacklist (renewed)
Chicago Fire (renewed)
Chicago Med (renewed)
Chicago PD (renewed)
Kenan (renewed)
Law & Order: SVU (renewed)
Mr. Mayor (renewed)
New Amsterdam (renewed)
Organized Crime (renewed)
This Is Us (renewed for final season)
The Voice (renewed)
Transplant (renewed)
Young Rock (renewed)
The CW
All American (renewed)
Batwoman (renewed)
Charmed (renewed)
Dynasty (renewed)
The Flash (renewed)
In the Dark (renewed)
Kung Fu (renewed)
Legacies (renewed)
Legends of Tomorrow (renewed)
Nancy Drew (renewed)
Riverdale (renewed)
Roswell, New Mexico (renewed)
Stargirl (renewed)
Superman & Lois (renewed)
Walker (renewed)
Fox
Bob's Burgers (renewed)
Call Me Kat (renewed)
Duncanville (renewed)
Family Guy (renewed)
Prodigal Son (canceled)
The Great North (renewed)
The Simpsons (renewed)
