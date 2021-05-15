Shockingly, ABC yanked Krista Vernoff's Rebel after only one season.

Every show that's been canceled and renewed by the broadcast networks

Can't bring in the new without getting rid of the old! As NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS, and CW prepare to unveil their fall schedules to advertisers, here are the shows that have survived – or died – so far. (Check back for updates).

REBEL Credit: Karen Ballard/ABC

ABC

American Housewife (canceled)

A Million Little Things (renewed)

The Conners (renewed)

Home Economics (renewed)

The Rookie (renewed)

Black-ish (renewed for final season)

America's Funniest Home Videos (renewed)

American Idol (renewed)

Big Sky (renewed)

Call Your Mother (canceled)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (renewed)

For Life (canceled)

mixed-ish (canceled)

Grey's Anatomy (renewed)

Rebel (canceled)

Shark Tank (renewed)

Supermarket Sweep (renewed)

Station 19 (renewed)

The Goldbergs (renewed)

The Good Doctor (renewed)

Image Credit: Guy D'Alema/CBS

CBS

Blue Bloods (renewed)

Bob Hearts Abishola (renewed)

Bull (renewed)

FBI (renewed)

FBI: Most Wanted (renewed)

Magnum P.I. (renewed)

NCIS (renewed)

NCIS: Los Angeles (renewed)

Survivor (renewed)

SWAT (renewed)

The Equalizer (renewed)

The Neighborhood (renewed)

Tough as Nails (renewed)

Young Sheldon (renewed)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Credit: Eddy Chen/NBC

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (renewed for final season)

The Blacklist (renewed)

Chicago Fire (renewed)

Chicago Med (renewed)

Chicago PD (renewed)

Kenan (renewed)

Law & Order: SVU (renewed)

Mr. Mayor (renewed)

New Amsterdam (renewed)

Organized Crime (renewed)

This Is Us (renewed for final season)

The Voice (renewed)

Transplant (renewed)

Young Rock (renewed)

Company Slut Credit: Erika Doss/The CW

The CW

All American (renewed)

Batwoman (renewed)

Charmed (renewed)

Dynasty (renewed)

The Flash (renewed)

In the Dark (renewed)

Kung Fu (renewed)

Legacies (renewed)

Legends of Tomorrow (renewed)

Nancy Drew (renewed)

Riverdale (renewed)

Roswell, New Mexico (renewed)

Stargirl (renewed)

Superman & Lois (renewed)

Walker (renewed)

CALL ME KAT Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX

Fox

Bob's Burgers (renewed)

Call Me Kat (renewed)

Duncanville (renewed)

Family Guy (renewed)

Prodigal Son (canceled)

The Great North (renewed)

The Simpsons (renewed)

