Every show that's been canceled and renewed by the broadcast networks

Shockingly, ABC yanked Krista Vernoff's Rebel after only one season.

By Lynette Rice
May 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
Can't bring in the new without getting rid of the old! As NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS, and CW prepare to unveil their fall schedules to advertisers, here are the shows that have survived – or died – so far. (Check back for updates).

Credit: Karen Ballard/ABC

ABC

American Housewife (canceled)
A Million Little Things (renewed)
The Conners (renewed)
Home Economics (renewed)
The Rookie (renewed)
Black-ish (renewed for final season)
America's Funniest Home Videos (renewed)
American Idol (renewed)
Big Sky (renewed)
Call Your Mother (canceled)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (renewed)
For Life (canceled)
mixed-ish (canceled)
Grey's Anatomy (renewed)
Rebel (canceled)
Shark Tank (renewed)
Supermarket Sweep (renewed)
Station 19 (renewed)
The Goldbergs (renewed)
The Good Doctor (renewed)
Credit: Guy D'Alema/CBS

CBS

Blue Bloods (renewed)
Bob Hearts Abishola (renewed)
Bull (renewed)
FBI (renewed)
FBI: Most Wanted (renewed)
Magnum P.I. (renewed)
NCIS (renewed)
NCIS: Los Angeles (renewed)
Survivor (renewed)
SWAT (renewed)
The Equalizer (renewed)
The Neighborhood (renewed)
Tough as Nails (renewed)
Young Sheldon (renewed)

Credit: Eddy Chen/NBC

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (renewed for final season)
The Blacklist (renewed)
Chicago Fire (renewed)
Chicago Med (renewed)
Chicago PD (renewed)
Kenan (renewed)
Law & Order: SVU (renewed)
Mr. Mayor (renewed)
New Amsterdam (renewed)
Organized Crime (renewed)
This Is Us (renewed for final season)
The Voice (renewed)
Transplant (renewed)
Young Rock (renewed)

Credit: Erika Doss/The CW

The CW

All American (renewed)
Batwoman (renewed)
Charmed (renewed)
Dynasty (renewed)
The Flash (renewed)
In the Dark (renewed)
Kung Fu (renewed)
Legacies (renewed)
Legends of Tomorrow (renewed)
Nancy Drew (renewed)
Riverdale (renewed)
Roswell, New Mexico (renewed)
Stargirl (renewed)
Superman & Lois (renewed)
Walker (renewed)

Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX

Fox

Bob's Burgers (renewed)
Call Me Kat (renewed)
Duncanville (renewed)
Family Guy (renewed)
Prodigal Son (canceled)
The Great North (renewed)
The Simpsons (renewed)

