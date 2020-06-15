Face, fire, fierce guest judges sash-eh north in Canada's Drag Race trailer

The Canadian bacon is sizzling in the first trailer for Canada's Drag Race, as our neighbors to the north prepare for their fiercest drag competition ever.

Though he's not hosting the international spin-off (those duties are shared by supermodel Stacey McKenzie, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Drag Race runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes), Mama Ru opens the trailer (above) with a narration that promises a fabulous journey through Canadian drag's best-in-show. Among the 12 ladies competing for the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar are self-proclaimed fire-breathing "circus freaks," queens of social media, and general drag legends.

Joining the queens across season 1's 10-episode run are guest judges like fashion designer BIDDELL, actress Amanda Brugel, recording artist Deborah Cox, actress Elisha Cuthbert, comedian Tom Green, actor Jade Hassouné, television personality Traci Melchor (who also serves as a recurring "Squirrel Friend" commentator throughout the competition), RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Canadian comedy icon Mary Walsh, and singer-songwriter Allie X.

Other guests appearing on Canada's Drag Race include the series' resident music producer RALPH, choreographer Hollywood Jade, photographer Matt Barnes, lifestyle gurus Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan, RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Crystal, drag queen Michelle DuBarry, actor Stefan Brogren, and comedian Sabrina Jalees.

Canada's Drag Race premieres July 2 on Crave in Canada and on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service in the United States. Watch the season 1 trailer above.