Meet the queens set to compete in front of judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor on Canada's Drag Race season 3.
By Joey Nolfi June 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
RuPaul's Canadian bacon is sizzling once again.

Canada's Drag Race is returning for season 3, and the full cast of queens competing for the eh-legant crown has been announced.

Joining the Canadian Drag Race spin-off's roster of contestants vying to follow in the footsteps of season 1 winner Priyanka and season 2 champion Icesis Couture are a self-professed "Satanic Supreme" club kid, a trans showgirl (who was mentored by Icesis), and a First Nation queen who once walked for an Indigenous designer as part of London Fashion Week.

'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast revealed.

Returning judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor will oversee the competition.

The Canada's Drag Race season 3 cast lands just after production company World of Wonder announced its Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World international all-star edition, which is set to unite queens from the global franchise to compete for a single crown when it debuts later this year.

Canada's Drag Race season 3 premieres July 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app. See the full cast below.

Bombae on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Bombae (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; no preference out of drag 
Twitter: @ItsBomBae 
Instagram: @bom.bae
TikTok: @bom.bae

Chelazon Leroux on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Chelazon Leroux (Saskatoon)

Pronouns: They/he/she in and out of drag
Twitter: @chelazonleroux 
Instagram: @chelazonleroux
TikTok: @chelazonleroux

Gisèle Lullaby on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Gisèle Lullaby (Montréal)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; he/him out of drag
Instagram: @gisele_lullaby 
Tik Tok: @giselelullaby 
Facebook: GiseleLullaby01 

Credit: World of Wonder

Halal Bae (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him/they out of drag
Twitter: @thehalalqueen
Instagram: @halal.bae

Irma Gerd on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Irma Gerd (St. John's)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; They/them out of drag
Twitter: @queenirmagerd 
Instagram: @queen.irmagerd
TikTok: @queen.irmagerd

Jada Shada Hudson on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Jada Shada Hudson (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag
Twitter: @jadashada 
Instagram: @jadashadahudson
TikTok: @jadashadahudson

Kaos on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Kaos (Calgary)

Pronouns: She/her/they/them in drag; He/him/they out of drag
Instagram: @thekaosofjesilo 
TikTok: @thekaosofjesilo

Kimmy Couture on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Kimmy Couture (Ottawa)

Pronouns: She/her/they/them in and out of drag
Twitter: @itskimmy_1 
Instagram: @itskimmy_1
TikTok: @itskimmycouture

Lady Boom Boom on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Lady Boom Boom (Montréal)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; No preference out of drag 
Twitter: @ladyboomboom8
Instagram: @ladydeboomboom
TikTok: @ladyboomboom

Miss Fiercalicious on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Miss Fiercalicious (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him/they out of drag
Twitter: @fiercalicious 
Instagram: @missfiercalicious
TikTok: @missfiercalicious

Miss Moço on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Miss Moço (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag
Twitter: @heymissmoco
Instagram: @missmoco
TikTok: @heymissmoco

Vivian Vanderpuss on the 'Canada's Drag Race' season 3 cast.
| Credit: World of Wonder

Vivian Vanderpuss (Victoria)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag
Instagram: @vivianvanderpuss
TikTok: @vivianvanderpuss

