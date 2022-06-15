Meet the queens set to compete in front of judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor on Canada's Drag Race season 3.

Canada's Drag Race season 3 cast sash-ehs this way: Meet the queens!

RuPaul's Canadian bacon is sizzling once again.

Canada's Drag Race is returning for season 3, and the full cast of queens competing for the eh-legant crown has been announced.

Joining the Canadian Drag Race spin-off's roster of contestants vying to follow in the footsteps of season 1 winner Priyanka and season 2 champion Icesis Couture are a self-professed "Satanic Supreme" club kid, a trans showgirl (who was mentored by Icesis), and a First Nation queen who once walked for an Indigenous designer as part of London Fashion Week.

Returning judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor will oversee the competition.

The Canada's Drag Race season 3 cast lands just after production company World of Wonder announced its Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World international all-star edition, which is set to unite queens from the global franchise to compete for a single crown when it debuts later this year.

Canada's Drag Race season 3 premieres July 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app. See the full cast below.

Bombae (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; no preference out of drag

Twitter: @ItsBomBae

Instagram: @bom.bae

TikTok: @bom.bae

Chelazon Leroux (Saskatoon)

Pronouns: They/he/she in and out of drag

Twitter: @chelazonleroux

Instagram: @chelazonleroux

TikTok: @chelazonleroux

Gisèle Lullaby (Montréal)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; he/him out of drag

Instagram: @gisele_lullaby

Tik Tok: @giselelullaby

Facebook: GiseleLullaby01

Halal Bae (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him/they out of drag

Twitter: @thehalalqueen

Instagram: @halal.bae

Irma Gerd (St. John's)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; They/them out of drag

Twitter: @queenirmagerd

Instagram: @queen.irmagerd

TikTok: @queen.irmagerd

Jada Shada Hudson (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag

Twitter: @jadashada

Instagram: @jadashadahudson

TikTok: @jadashadahudson

Kaos (Calgary)

Pronouns: She/her/they/them in drag; He/him/they out of drag

Instagram: @thekaosofjesilo

TikTok: @thekaosofjesilo

Kimmy Couture (Ottawa)

Pronouns: She/her/they/them in and out of drag

Twitter: @itskimmy_1

Instagram: @itskimmy_1

TikTok: @itskimmycouture

Lady Boom Boom (Montréal)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; No preference out of drag

Twitter: @ladyboomboom8

Instagram: @ladydeboomboom

TikTok: @ladyboomboom

Miss Fiercalicious (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him/they out of drag

Twitter: @fiercalicious

Instagram: @missfiercalicious

TikTok: @missfiercalicious

Miss Moço (Toronto)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag

Twitter: @heymissmoco

Instagram: @missmoco

TikTok: @heymissmoco

Vivian Vanderpuss (Victoria)

Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag

Instagram: @vivianvanderpuss

TikTok: @vivianvanderpuss

