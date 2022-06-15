Canada's Drag Race season 3 cast sash-ehs this way: Meet the queens!
RuPaul's Canadian bacon is sizzling once again.
Canada's Drag Race is returning for season 3, and the full cast of queens competing for the eh-legant crown has been announced.
Joining the Canadian Drag Race spin-off's roster of contestants vying to follow in the footsteps of season 1 winner Priyanka and season 2 champion Icesis Couture are a self-professed "Satanic Supreme" club kid, a trans showgirl (who was mentored by Icesis), and a First Nation queen who once walked for an Indigenous designer as part of London Fashion Week.
Returning judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor will oversee the competition.
The Canada's Drag Race season 3 cast lands just after production company World of Wonder announced its Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World international all-star edition, which is set to unite queens from the global franchise to compete for a single crown when it debuts later this year.
Canada's Drag Race season 3 premieres July 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app. See the full cast below.
Bombae (Toronto)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; no preference out of drag
Twitter: @ItsBomBae
Instagram: @bom.bae
TikTok: @bom.bae
Chelazon Leroux (Saskatoon)
Pronouns: They/he/she in and out of drag
Twitter: @chelazonleroux
Instagram: @chelazonleroux
TikTok: @chelazonleroux
Gisèle Lullaby (Montréal)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; he/him out of drag
Instagram: @gisele_lullaby
Tik Tok: @giselelullaby
Facebook: GiseleLullaby01
Halal Bae (Toronto)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him/they out of drag
Twitter: @thehalalqueen
Instagram: @halal.bae
Irma Gerd (St. John's)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; They/them out of drag
Twitter: @queenirmagerd
Instagram: @queen.irmagerd
TikTok: @queen.irmagerd
Jada Shada Hudson (Toronto)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag
Twitter: @jadashada
Instagram: @jadashadahudson
TikTok: @jadashadahudson
Kaos (Calgary)
Pronouns: She/her/they/them in drag; He/him/they out of drag
Instagram: @thekaosofjesilo
TikTok: @thekaosofjesilo
Kimmy Couture (Ottawa)
Pronouns: She/her/they/them in and out of drag
Twitter: @itskimmy_1
Instagram: @itskimmy_1
TikTok: @itskimmycouture
Lady Boom Boom (Montréal)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; No preference out of drag
Twitter: @ladyboomboom8
Instagram: @ladydeboomboom
TikTok: @ladyboomboom
Miss Fiercalicious (Toronto)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him/they out of drag
Twitter: @fiercalicious
Instagram: @missfiercalicious
TikTok: @missfiercalicious
Miss Moço (Toronto)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag
Twitter: @heymissmoco
Instagram: @missmoco
TikTok: @heymissmoco
Vivian Vanderpuss (Victoria)
Pronouns: She/her in drag; He/him out of drag
Instagram: @vivianvanderpuss
TikTok: @vivianvanderpuss
