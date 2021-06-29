Canada's Drag Race season 2 adds new head judges amid panel shake-up

Brad Goreski, The Handmaid's Tale actress Amanda Brugel, and Traci Melchor join Brooke Lynn Hytes as replacement judges for Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The queens of the north will perform for a new court of judges.

Goreski and Brugel — who previously guest-judged an episode of Canada's Drag Race season 1 last year — join the panel alongside returning judge and RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, who originated the Canadian spin-off's three-pronged judging arm with Bowyer-Chapman and McKenzie.

In a press statement, Hytes said that she's "thrilled and honored" to return with her new co-judges for a season that promises to be "fresh, fierce, and fabulous."

'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 judges Brad Goreski, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Amanda Brugel are the new 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 judges.

"I am incredibly honored to be joining the Drag Race family. Now that the world has been introduced to the exceptional talent of our northern queens, I feel so fortunate to be able to champion the next class of drag royalty!" Brugel said.

Goreski added, "The drag in Canada is incredible, so I can't wait to see the amazing looks and artistry that the season two queens are going to bring to the runway."

Produced by Blue Ant Studios and Drag Race creative company World of Wonder for Canadian network Crave, Canada's Drag Race season 1 saw 12 queens battle it out for a cash prize of $100,000. After breakouts like Jimbo and Lemon established themselves as popular queens among DR's ever-expanding global fandom, Toronto-based entertainer Priyanka sashayed away with the season 1 crown.

"Growing up, there weren't a lot of people like me on TV. It's kind of interesting now to be Canada's first drag superstar, because now someone who looks like me can be like, 'Oh, I guess I can do that too!'" Priyanka told EW in her coronation interview. "We're normalizing people of color winning things. Shea Couleé. Jaida Essence Hall. That's normal!"

While a Canada's Drag Race season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced, the show is expected to return later this year on Crave and the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 is currently airing Thursdays on Paramount+.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of all 13 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with the season 13 top four, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: