Step your poutine up with the Canada's Drag Race season 2 queens

Step your poutine up! Canada's Drag Race season 2 cast of queens is here.

Just over a year after Priyanka became the RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off's first winner, the World of Wonder-produced show unveiled on Tuesday the 12 contestants who will compete for their own sizzling slice of Canadian bacon in the form of a crown and a $100,000 cash prize.

The season 2 panel is presided over by returning judge Brooke Lynn Hytes, with actress Amanda Brugel and style superstar Brad Goreski joining in place of season 1's Stacey McKenzie, who couldn't film new episodes because of COVID travel restrictions, and Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman, who exited the series to film Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Traci Melchor was also upgraded to permanent judge status for season 2 after appearing throughout season 1 as a "Squirrel Friend" advisor to the queens.

Canada's Drag Race season 2 premieres Oct. 14 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and on Crave in Canada. See the new cast of queens below.

Adriana

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Adriana | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 29

Hometown: Quebec City

Quote: "Doing drag makes me feel that I can do anything! All my life, I struggled to find something I was good at. Many times I thought I had no talent and no confidence to become the star that I have always wanted to be. Drag let me see how amazing I really am. Now, I constantly surprise audiences and leave them asking for more every time."

Beth

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Beth | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 24

Hometown: Vancouver

Quote: "Drag is for any human, or even non-human, who wants to say 'F--- YOU' to gender stereotypes. It's about celebrating who we are or even who we're not and being whoever we wanna be. Drag is whatever you want it to be, and don't let anyone ever try and tell you otherwise!"

Eve 6000

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Eve 6000 | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 29

Hometown: Toronto

Quote: "As a trans-non-binary artist, drag is all about expressing the femininity that I wasn't allowed to express growing up. Drag is a tool that we can all use to express our true selves and be seen as we want to be seen."

Gia Metric

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Gia Metric | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 29

Hometown: Vancouver

Quote: "Canada's Drag Race is a sling shot that catapults artists to a platform seen by a global audience. I've been performing in my bedroom ever since I can remember, and now I get to perform in front of the world. I still can't believe I'm a Drag Race girl! Mom, I'm a superstar!"

Icesis Couture

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Icesis Couture | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 34

Hometown: Ottawa

Quote: "My pure love for the art form of drag and the creative outlet it provides me fuels me to keep evolving, not only as an artist but as a person. Drag has shown me that it is okay to be different, it's okay to have a voice, it's okay to just be me. To me drag means everything because without it I wouldn't have found my own strength."

Kendall Gender

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Kendall Gender | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 30

Hometown: Vancouver

Quote: "Drag to me is a celebration. It is about finding a way to uplift through anything. I have faced many adversities in my life and I truly feel like they have all led me to this moment. And because I have gone through the dark parts of life, I can truly appreciate what is to come."

Kimora Amour

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Kimora Amour | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 34

Hometown: Scarborough

Quote: "To me, drag is a form of artistic therapeutic storytelling where you can evoke emotions while telling the story of life. Being a part of Canada's Drag Race is a form of validation. It means you have that little something extra that sets you apart from others. It is the greatest opportunity, and I'm so happy to represent the Black/Caribbean/South American communities."

Océane Aqua-Black

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Océane Aqua-Black | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 35

Hometown: Quebec City

Quote: "For me, Canada's Drag Race is not just a competition show, it's a wonderful platform where everybody can enjoy my talent and creativity! More importantly, I think drag queens give an important voice to the LGBTQ+ community because we represent their superheroes. I hope people will be able to relate to us and we can act as an inspiration to make the world a magical place."

Pythia

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Pythia | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 26

Hometown: Montreal

Quote: "Drag for me is the closest thing we have to magic and a method to completely unpack and destroy gender. It grants me the ability to transfigure and embody all of my passions, whether it be theatre, fashion or art, and merge them into one physical form as Pythia. I am not a 'female impersonator,' I am the image of my imagination, a storyteller and a fantasy made into reality."

Stephanie Prince

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Stephanie Prince | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 24

Hometown: Calgary

Quote: "It's very exciting to be a part of Canada's Drag Race. The only part of the competition I'm worried about is how jealous the other girls will be of my beauty!"

Suki Doll

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Suki Doll | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 27

Hometown: Montreal

Quote: "C'est moi…Suko Doll, excruciatingly delicious and opulent! Mouahhh!"

Synthia Kiss

Canada's Drag Race Season 2 'Canada's Drag Race' season 2 queen Synthia Kiss | Credit: World of Wonder/Crave

Age: 29

Hometown: Vancouver

Quote: "Synthia Kiss is an homage to all the powerful, talented, and funny women in my life. It's a complete honor to walk a mile in their high heels. I'll give them back soon, I swear!"

