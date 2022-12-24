Find out which queen won the epic lip-sync smackdown between finalists Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Victoria Scone.

The Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World winner is...

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

It's getting a bit nippy outside, eh? Just in time for the thick of winter, there's a new Queen of the North on the global Drag Race scene, as Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World crowned a winner Friday night, after a stunning lip-sync battle between the international all-star contest's top-four finalists Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Victoria Scone.

After a jaw-dropping showing of looks on the runway, head judge Brooke Lynn Hytes (accompanied by guest judge and Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change) informed the foursome that they'd face off in a pair of sudden-death lip-sync rounds, before the final two queens standing duked it out for the crown and $100,000 prize.

First up, Victoria and Ra'Jah performed to "Do It" by Canadian icon Nelly Furtado (featuring Missy Elliott), with Ra'Jah ultimately advancing to the next round. Still, Victoria — the show's first-ever cis woman contestant, who previously exited Drag Race UK season 3 early due to a knee injury — won viewers' hearts after she made her-story by proposing to her longtime girlfriend, Dani, earlier on the Main Stage.

RuPaul's Drag Race 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' queens reunite as a winner is crowned. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Crave

Soon after, Silky and Rita took the stage for a performance of "Broken Bones" by Love Inc., with Silky (previously dubbed the "Lip-Sync Guru" thanks to her episode-dominating slayage on the infamous "Game Within a Game" episode on All Stars' sixth edition) advancing to next stage to compete against her season 11 and All Stars 6 sister.

"Me and Silky have toured the world, had been on so many similar stages, but this is our first time actually having to go head-to-head in battle," Ra'Jah observed before squaring off with Silky to Celine Dion's cover of Tina Turner's "River Deep — Mountain High" classic. "It's $100,000 on the line. I ain't bout to let up now."

"Ra'Jah is my sister, but just as it is her time, it is my time, too. One of us will be added to the Hall of Fame," Silky continued. "I'm not holding back a single second."

Though it was a close finish, Ra'Jah ultimately claimed the victory, marking the first time she earned a crown at the end of her third overall Drag Race run.

All episodes of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World are now streaming on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and on Crave in Canada.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: