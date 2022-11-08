Drag Race franchise alums Monét X Change and Priyanka also join the guest judges panel alongside Anjulie, Gary Janetti, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, and Sarain Fox.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World trailer reveals Justin Trudeau as guest

Trudeau-she-betta-don't! America's neighbors to the north just beefed up the search for the next Queen of the Mothertucking World by adding a world leader to the Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World guest list.

As revealed in the upcoming series' first trailer (below), Justin Trudeau — the current prime minister of Canada — has joined the competition as a special guest in the Canadian Werk Room, where nine queens from around the world will compete across six episodes for the franchise's second international crown.

The preview also teases the return of Drag Race alums like All Stars 7 finalist Monét X Change and Canada's Drag Race season 1 winner Priyanka, who will sit on the judging panel during the season.

Other Canada vs. the World guest judges on deck include Anjulie, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Sarain Fox, and humorist Gary Janetti, who is married to panelist Brad Goreski.

Canada's Drag Race Canada vs the World Justin Trudeau joins 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' in first trailer. | Credit: Crave/World of Wonder

Representing the United States, the contestant roster includes Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 sisters Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Ra'Jah O'Hara; Canadian queens re-entering the Werk Room for the international all-star iteration include Icesis Couture, Stephanie Prince, Kendall Gender, and Rita Baga. Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone will compete for the United Kingdom, while Anita Wigl'it joins from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Silky and Ra'Jah's fellow season 11 queen Brooke Lynn Hytes will preside over the Canada vs. the World competition alongside permanent Canada's Drag Race judges Goreski and Traci Melchor.

Canada's Drag Race Canada Vs The World The 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World premieres Friday, Nov. 18 on Crave in Canada and on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service around the world. Watch the first trailer above.

