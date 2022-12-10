"I just need a break from it, and I think I jumped back into it too soon," the queen said.

Queen quits Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World in emotional shocker: 'I just can't keep up'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

The Canada's Drag Race season 2 winner made the shocking decision toward the middle of Friday's episode, telling her sisters in the international all-star contest that she was ready to leave before they hit the stage for this week's comedy roast challenge.

After the queens filed into the Werk Room to put on their makeup, a visibly upset Icesis mostly kept to herself at her station, brushing off several of her sisters' attempts to talk. She finally broke down when Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 alum Ra'Jah O'Hara walked over to her.

"It's just too much for me. I'm just so tired. There's just so much going on with me, personally. I'm trying to keep up, but I don't want to anymore," Icesis said through tears adding that she "can't keep up" physically and mentally. "I've just been doing it for so long, I just need a break from it and I think I jumped back into it too soon because I just wanted to be with everybody, and I'm trying, but I don't want to try anymore."

Drag Race Credit to WOW Presents Plus/Crave A queen quit 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' in a shocking twist. | Credit: WOW Presents Plus/Crave

In a confessional, Icesis broke down again. "I have to take my own advice, making sure everyone knows it's okay to not be okay, and this is literally me saying I'm not okay anymore. I just need to go home and I hope that everybody understands," she said.

"If you need to take care of you, the man behind the glamor, take your time," Ra'Jah told her. "Your drag is valid and your drag is important, but your mental health is more important."

Before she left, Ra'Jah's season 11 and All Stars 6 co-competitor Silky Nutmeg Ganache also hugged Icesis and assured her that the cast supported her in her decision. "At the end of the day, this is a sisterhood, and we're here for you," Silky said.

Canada's Drag Race Canada Vs The World- Icesis Icesis Couture close-up on the 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

The group gave Icesis a collective hug before she exited the Werk Room, and the queens continued on with their preparation.

Later, head judge Brooke Lynn Hytes informed the panel of Icesis' departure: "We are so sad to see Icesis leave us, but we are happy she's put herself first, and we wish her all the best," Brooke said, before revealing at the end of the episode that, as a result of Icesis' self-elimination, no further queens would be sent home.

Before joining Canada vs. the World, Icesis won season 2 of Canada's Drag Race in 2021. She is the drag mother of Canada's Drag Race season 3 contestant Kimmy Couture, as well as Call Me Mother season 2 contestant Makayla Couture, who first appeared in drag as Icesis' makeover subject on Canada season 2.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World airs Fridays on WOW Presents Plus around the world and on Crave in Canada.

