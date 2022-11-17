EW exclusively speaks with the Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 icons for a juicy preview, including Brooke Lynn Hytes' judging, tea on the season's shadiest queen, and Justin Trudeau's appearance.

Silky and Ra'Jah promise 'attitude and spice,' plus major runway gags on Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World

When the world stage calls, RuPaul's Drag Race sends only its finest (and most powerful) delegates to compete for their country.

With season 11 and All Stars 6 icons Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Ra'Jah O'Hara teaming up to head north for their third Drag Race go-round together, you know the stakes are already high — but the heat they bring is turned up even higher. The pair exclusively teases to EW what to expect in a preview of their upcoming stint on Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, the latest international all-star edition uniting nine former contestants to compete for the franchise's latest global title.

Canada's Drag Race Ra'Jah O'Hara and Silky Nutmeg Ganache on 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' | Credit: Crave/World of Wonder (2)

With the Canadian bacon sizzling in Silky's good ol' milk and the wind rustling through freshly applied maple leaves on Ra'Jah's tree, the queens break down what fans can expect from the episodes ahead, who gagged them most on the runway, which country has the shadiest queens of the season, hosting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Werk Room, how they addressed Rita Baga's statement about blackface, and how they really feel about being judged by head panelist Brooke Lynn Hytes after previously competing against her on season 11.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World debuts Friday on Crave in Canada and on WOW Presents Plus everywhere else. Watch EW's exclusive chat with Silky and Ra'Jah above, and read on for a full breakdown of the best moments (including timestamps) from the interview.

Canada's Drag Race Canada Vs The World The 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World' cast. | Credit: World of Wonder

1:05 — Ra'Jah will neither confirm nor deny that she remixed her iconic All Stars 6 tree look to include Canadian maple leaves for the Canada vs. the World runway. "You've got to stay tuned to see if it turns into a maple leaf. Maybe if I get some dual citizenship."

— Ra'Jah will neither confirm nor deny that she remixed her iconic All Stars 6 tree look to include Canadian maple leaves for the Canada vs. the World runway. "You've got to stay tuned to see if it turns into a maple leaf. Maybe if I get some dual citizenship." 3:25 — Ra'Jah reveals she initially "said 'no' a couple of times" before agreeing to compete on the new season. "I just lost on national TV! I was still a little bit in my feelings, but then I said, you know what, Jujubee said that if they call, say yes. So, I'm not turning any opportunities down. They called me and Silky back because we make great TV."

— Ra'Jah reveals she initially "said 'no' a couple of times" before agreeing to compete on the new season. "I just lost on national TV! I was still a little bit in my feelings, but then I said, you know what, Jujubee said that if they call, say yes. So, I'm not turning any opportunities down. They called me and Silky back because we make great TV." 4:12 — Silky says she turned down the opportunity at first as well. "Doing the lip-syncs, I felt like I would have a target on my back going into compete, when girls eliminate girls. Any time I'm in the bottom, I'm outta there, you know?" she explains before sending Ra'Jah into a fit of laughter: "If I didn't go, I wouldn't be supporting Brooke Lynn in the way that she needed to be. Because Brooke Lynn is the host, even though that is my sister, we competed against each other, I was robbed of 'Bootylicious' on season 11. Completely robbed. The people in the building know! If you was there, you know. I was like, let me go back and support my sister. Had I been the host of Drag Race Wakanda, and they did a Wakanda vs. the World and Brooke Lynn got the invite, I know that she would do the same.... we know Canada was on the struggle bus, no shade, we had to come back and help them get renewed and make sure my sister had another season and another job."

— Silky says she turned down the opportunity at first as well. "Doing the lip-syncs, I felt like I would have a target on my back going into compete, when girls eliminate girls. Any time I'm in the bottom, I'm outta there, you know?" she explains before sending Ra'Jah into a fit of laughter: "If I didn't go, I wouldn't be supporting Brooke Lynn in the way that she needed to be. Because Brooke Lynn is the host, even though that is my sister, we competed against each other, I was robbed of 'Bootylicious' on season 11. Completely robbed. The people in the building know! If you was there, you know. I was like, let me go back and support my sister. Had I been the host of Drag Race Wakanda, and they did a Wakanda vs. the World and Brooke Lynn got the invite, I know that she would do the same.... we know Canada was on the struggle bus, no shade, we had to come back and help them get renewed and make sure my sister had another season and another job." 6:20 — Ra'Jah agrees they felt no awkwardness with Brooke, "It's alright, because we're judging her too, okay?" she says with a laugh. "I didn't have a problem with Brooke Lynn judging, because I knew what I was signing up for. She's a queen of integrity and taste and that she's going to judge us fairly and accordingly."

— Ra'Jah agrees they felt no awkwardness with Brooke, "It's alright, because we're judging her too, okay?" she says with a laugh. "I didn't have a problem with Brooke Lynn judging, because I knew what I was signing up for. She's a queen of integrity and taste and that she's going to judge us fairly and accordingly." 7:36 — "Don't get it wrong: Even though Brooke Lynn is the host, we're on her ass, too, because as we're representing her, she's representing us, too. There wasn't an odd dynamic, because at the end of the day, she was there to do a job and I was there to do a job, too," adds Silky.

— "Don't get it wrong: Even though Brooke Lynn is the host, we're on her ass, too, because as we're representing her, she's representing us, too. There wasn't an odd dynamic, because at the end of the day, she was there to do a job and I was there to do a job, too," adds Silky. 8:31 — The ladies say that, while they're close, they had no plans of strategically partnering up in an alliance when hitting the stage. "Where girls go wrong in Drag Race is coming in with a big strategy," Silky explains. "My only strategy coming in was to tear it up, each episode. I didn't have a big strategy. I wasn't going to vote out the competition, I wasn't going to vote out the weakest link, I was going to do what needed to be done in the moment. Meanwhile, Ra'Jah says her only approach was to make sure she was "never in the bottom" at all.

— The ladies say that, while they're close, they had no plans of strategically partnering up in an alliance when hitting the stage. "Where girls go wrong in Drag Race is coming in with a big strategy," Silky explains. "My only strategy coming in was to tear it up, each episode. I didn't have a big strategy. I wasn't going to vote out the competition, I wasn't going to vote out the weakest link, I was going to do what needed to be done in the moment. Meanwhile, Ra'Jah says her only approach was to make sure she was "never in the bottom" at all. 9:40 — Ra'Jah and Silky tease their runway packages using mood words like "money," "stunning," "runway-ready," and "couture."

— Ra'Jah and Silky tease their runway packages using mood words like "money," "stunning," "runway-ready," and "couture." 10:48 — There are some "sickening girls" on the cast, Ra'Jah recalls, promising that fans will be "surprised" by how much the cast stepped it up "from their original seasons." Silky particularly praises Drag Race UK star Vanity Milan for stepping up her "makeup, costume, and spirits."

— There are some "sickening girls" on the cast, Ra'Jah recalls, promising that fans will be "surprised" by how much the cast stepped it up "from their original seasons." Silky particularly praises Drag Race UK star Vanity Milan for stepping up her "makeup, costume, and spirits." 11:31 — Neither queen was intimidated by the presence of a former winner, Canada's Drag Race season 2 champ Icesis Couture, on the cast. "We're going to make sure that you won fairly," Silky teases, noting that Icesis' fashion is "disgusting" because it's so good. Ra'Jah hilariously adds that, whether she won or not, Icesis "came in with a crown, and she left with one, too."

— Neither queen was intimidated by the presence of a former winner, Canada's Drag Race season 2 champ Icesis Couture, on the cast. "We're going to make sure that you won fairly," Silky teases, noting that Icesis' fashion is "disgusting" because it's so good. Ra'Jah hilariously adds that, whether she won or not, Icesis "came in with a crown, and she left with one, too." 12:30 — Down Under sweetheart Anita Wigl'it might be a stealth shade queen of Canada vs. the World: "She read me the whole time!" Silky says, laughing.

— Down Under sweetheart Anita Wigl'it might be a stealth shade queen of Canada vs. the World: "She read me the whole time!" Silky says, laughing. 13:59 — She might've stolen the spotlight on an entire All Stars 6 episode dedicated to her lip-sync prowess, but Silky "was't even thinking about that" on Canada. "My focus was just to look sickening on the runway. I wanted to elevate my runways, even from All Stars 6, because you saw a few runways, but you didn't get to see all of them," she explains. "I'm not a girl who takes photos of the runways I didn't show."

— She might've stolen the spotlight on an entire All Stars 6 episode dedicated to her lip-sync prowess, but Silky "was't even thinking about that" on Canada. "My focus was just to look sickening on the runway. I wanted to elevate my runways, even from All Stars 6, because you saw a few runways, but you didn't get to see all of them," she explains. "I'm not a girl who takes photos of the runways I didn't show." 14:44 — After revealing that she spent only $600 making her entire (fabulous) All Stars 6 runway package herself, Ra'Jah says that everything you'll see from her on Canada vs. the World is, again, "100 percent Ra'Jah O'Hara"-made, and jokes that her budget may have increased to "$601," fittingly so!

— After revealing that she spent only $600 making her entire (fabulous) All Stars 6 runway package herself, Ra'Jah says that everything you'll see from her on Canada vs. the World is, again, "100 percent Ra'Jah O'Hara"-made, and jokes that her budget may have increased to "$601," fittingly so! 16:20 — Silky and Ra'Jah preview the challenges they were most excited to participate in (Ra'Jah hoped for an even better Snatch Game after her criminally underrated La Toya Jackson), while Silky says she excelled at things on Canada that she previously struggled with on the show.

— Silky and Ra'Jah preview the challenges they were most excited to participate in (Ra'Jah hoped for an even better Snatch Game after her criminally underrated La Toya Jackson), while Silky says she excelled at things on Canada that she previously struggled with on the show. 18:27 — The queens discuss Trudeau's guest appearance in the Canadian Werk Room, and Silky confirms she did not attempt to give him a piggyback ride (like she did with Miley Cyrus back on season 11), because she didn't "want him to get aroused."

— The queens discuss Trudeau's guest appearance in the Canadian Werk Room, and Silky confirms she did not attempt to give him a piggyback ride (like she did with Miley Cyrus back on season 11), because she didn't "want him to get aroused." 19:01 — Ra'Jah praises Trudeau's willingness to go on a queer TV show. "I think it's powerful for a world leader to show up in that way on such a scale, not just to his country, but to the world, he's showing up and showing out and saying, here we are... and he was cute, too!"

— Ra'Jah praises Trudeau's willingness to go on a queer TV show. "I think it's powerful for a world leader to show up in that way on such a scale, not just to his country, but to the world, he's showing up and showing out and saying, here we are... and he was cute, too!" 21:08 — "I think this season definitely lives up to the standard of what we expect on Drag Race and with all-stars coming back together, there's a lot of ego that comes in the room, a whole lot of attitude and spice, so of course there are going to be some ups and downs, some roller coaster rides, with six episodes, it's going to be just enough, but you'll want some more, I'm sure," Ra'Jah previews of the drama of the season.

— "I think this season definitely lives up to the standard of what we expect on Drag Race and with all-stars coming back together, there's a lot of ego that comes in the room, a whole lot of attitude and spice, so of course there are going to be some ups and downs, some roller coaster rides, with six episodes, it's going to be just enough, but you'll want some more, I'm sure," Ra'Jah previews of the drama of the season. 21:37 — "There's a lot of shady girls on this cast. I don't know if they want to say it because they're Canadian," Ra'Jah says. Silky adds: "They're known for being nice, but they're shady. They're what we call nice-nasty."

— "There's a lot of shady girls on this cast. I don't know if they want to say it because they're Canadian," Ra'Jah says. Silky adds: "They're known for being nice, but they're shady. They're what we call nice-nasty." 23:33 — Silky discusses Rita's blackface controversy and the note the Canadian queen posted online addressing the incident. Silky recalls Rita bringing it up to her on the first day of filming Canada vs. the World, and praises her sister for opening up about it and committing herself to change. She points out that Trudeau was also reported to have worn blackface when he was younger.

— Silky discusses Rita's blackface controversy and the note the Canadian queen posted online addressing the incident. Silky recalls Rita bringing it up to her on the first day of filming Canada vs. the World, and praises her sister for opening up about it and committing herself to change. She points out that Trudeau was also reported to have worn blackface when he was younger. 25:08 — Ra'Jah also adds her perspective. "It's an issue that she had already addressed prior to her getting on to season 1 of Canada's Drag Race, so she addressed it then, but it was an incident that happened 10-plus years ago," Ra'Jah says. "As a strong, proud Black person, we always want people to recognize and realize the accountability that they need to take for actions that they've made, and I feel like when you apologize and actions come after an apology that let you know that it may have been a one-off when they were younger and maybe didn't know better, but now that they know better, they've done better, and they've been better in the world. So I feel it was tacky for whoever to even bring it up in a situation to make it a current, relevant thing especially during the time we'd just gotten announced. I felt like it was very strategic on the part of how it came out and why it came out."

— Ra'Jah also adds her perspective. "It's an issue that she had already addressed prior to her getting on to season 1 of Canada's Drag Race, so she addressed it then, but it was an incident that happened 10-plus years ago," Ra'Jah says. "As a strong, proud Black person, we always want people to recognize and realize the accountability that they need to take for actions that they've made, and I feel like when you apologize and actions come after an apology that let you know that it may have been a one-off when they were younger and maybe didn't know better, but now that they know better, they've done better, and they've been better in the world. So I feel it was tacky for whoever to even bring it up in a situation to make it a current, relevant thing especially during the time we'd just gotten announced. I felt like it was very strategic on the part of how it came out and why it came out." 28:02 — Would Ra'Jah and Silky compete together as a team for a fourth time on a hypothetical (long-fan-demanded) RuPaul's Best Friends Race? "Hell yeah," Ra'Jah says.

