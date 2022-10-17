Two U.S. queens will compete for the franchise's second international all-star competition hosted by Canada's Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World cast welcomes 9 returning international all stars

Step up your poutine game, because Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World has cooked up a saucy serving of international all stars.

The Canadian edition of the series will welcome nine returning queens for its worldwide, six-episode smackdown, including a prior winner as well as two queens who previously competed against Canada vs. the World judge Brooke Lynn Hytes on RuPaul's Drag Race season 11.

Though RuPaul has long billed Drag Race as "the Olympics of drag," the vs. spin-off series marks the franchise's first true global competition. First launched as RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World in February, each new season takes place in a different host country. Canada's edition is the second to date; countries with their own individual Drag Race productions, like Thailand and Spain, could serve as potential host nations for future seasons.

Irish queen Blu Hydrangea — who first competed on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 — emerged victorious on the debut vs. season in March.

Canada's Drag Race permanent judges Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor will sit next to Hytes on the Canada vs. the World panel.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World premieres Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and on Crave in Canada. See the full cast of international all-stars returning to the competition below.

Anita Wigl'it (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, season 1)

Age: 32

Hometown: Auckland, N.Z.

Official quote: "I can't wait to 'Wigl'it' into the hearts and trousers of Canada!"

Icesis Couture (Canada's Drag Race winner, season 2)

Age: 35

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Official quote: "Just when you thought you've seen it all, wait until you see me balancing two crowns on my wig!"

Kendall Gender (Canada's Drag Race, season 2)

Age: 31

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

Official quote: "I was so close to snatching the crown on my season and now I'm here to reign. That Kendall reign won't let up!"

Ra'Jah O'Hara (RuPaul's Drag Race, season 11; RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6)

Age: 37

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Official quote: "When in doubt, I always groove it out!"

Rita Baga (Canada's Drag Race, season 1; Drag Race Belgique host)

Age: 34

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Official quote: Rita Baga is the five F's: Fierce, French, famous, fun, and fungus!"

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (RuPaul's Drag Race, season 11; RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6)

Age: 32

Hometown: Moss Point, Miss.

Official quote: "Drag queens have bridged that gap historically by being the worlds' sister, auntie, cousin, mother, friend, therapist, fashion eye, confidant, fundraiser, voice, reason, mediator, entertainer, and inspiration. Throughout history and still to this very day, the job has not gotten easier; however, I do feel that I can continue this legacy with the crown."

Stephanie Prince (Canada's Drag Race, season 2)

Age: 25

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Official quote: "In season 2, they were jealous of my beauty. This season, they will be jealous of my beauty and looks, because she's what? Cor-rect!"

Vanity Milan (RuPaul's Drag Race UK, season 3)

Age: 30

Hometown: London, U.K.

Official quote: "Black, proud, and stunning! My drag journey has always been about inclusivity and empowerment for our communities. And that's on what? Period!"

Victoria Scone (RuPaul's Drag Race UK, season 3)

Age: 29

Hometown: Cardiff, Wales

Official quote: "In my original season, you only got the crumbs, but now you'll get the whole buffet."

