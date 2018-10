Lena Dunham and fellow Girls executive producer Jenni Konner have author Zadie Smith (White Teeth) to thank for their latest project, an adaptation of the British comedy Camping.

No, really: Literary royalty Smith was a fan of the 2016 hit and recommended it to Dunham, who immediately brought Konner on board as a co-showrunner. “I became obsessed with it,” Dunham says of her limited series’ source material. “It tuned in on what it looks like when people are separated from the world they know and love.”

Dunham and Konner’s (extra-American) version of Camping — which takes place just outside of L.A. — focuses on a group of couples gathering for a weekend off the grid. Some are friends. Others… not so much. Ahead, the creators break down the key guests for EW.