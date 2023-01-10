Let me tell you something about this cast: They are as THICK. AS. THIEVES.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 hasn't even hit the air and Peacock is already blessing us with the bounty of the season 4 cast.

Premiering later this year, the fourth season of the spin-off takes us to Marrakech and brings back a few Housewives from season 2 as well as some OGs we haven't seen in a while: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer Meyer, Real Housewives of New York's Alex McCord, and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Caroline Manzo.

Alex McCord -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images); Camille Grammar attends the grand opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace on March 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images); Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) l-r, Alex McCord, Camille Grammer Meyer, and Caroline Manzo are among the cast in 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' season 4 | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; David Becker/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty

Grammer, the ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer, has been on and off of Beverly Hills since the very beginning, dropping in to stir up some drama, dance like an '80s video vixen, then disappear in a cloud of Gucci Guilty and eyelash glue. Manzo was an original Real Housewife of New Jersey and after five seasons left to star in her own Bravo series, Manzo'd with Children. Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, is McCord, who starred on the first four seasons of RHONY, but has since been living a completely different life, having moved to Australia with her family and gone back to school to get her bachelor's and then her master's in psychology.

Those degrees will certainly help deal with the rest of the ladies storming Marrakech: Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club faves Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcelle, and Brandi Glanville, Ex-Wives Club stick-in-the-mud Vicki Gunvalson, and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Gretchen Rossi.

Meanwhile, season 3 of Ultimate Girls Trip doesn't have a premiere date yet, but BravoCon featured a two-minute sneak peek that promised all the drama we've come to love, fear, and expect. Joining the trip to Thailand are RHONY's Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams, who replaced RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer at the last but very welcome minute.

