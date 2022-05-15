Cabello joins Blake Shelton, John Legend, and the returning Gwen Stefani on the 22nd season of the singing competition.

Shake-ups at The Voice: Camila Cabello is in, Kelly Clarkson is out

Camila Cabello is returning to her reality roots, joining the coaches' panel on the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's The Voice.

Cabello will fill one of two vacant spinning red chairs: one by longtime coach — and OG reality singing competitor — Kelly Clarkson, who has been on the show for eight seasons (winning four); and the other being Ariana Grande, who joined the show for its 21st season.

Returning to the show — and presumably seated next to her fiancé Blake Shelton again — is Gwen Stefani, who was last a coach on the show on season 19.

Cabello's future co-coaches, Legend, Stefani, and Shelton, welcomed the "Havana" singer on TikTok, collaborating on a verse from Mika's 2007 hit "Grace Kelly."

Cabello famously got her start on Fox's The X Factor, joining fellow competitors Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui to form the girl group Fifth Harmony in the second season in 2012. Since then, all members have gone on to successful solo careers, perhaps none more successful than Cabello, who recently starred in Amazon's Cinderella.

Though The Voice has always had a rotating roster of celeb coaches, the swiveling chairs remain open for former coaches — including Clarkson and Grande — to return.

The Voice will return with season 22 this fall.

