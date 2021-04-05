Soap vet Cameron Mathison is joining General Hospital

General Hospital Streaming Options

One network's loss is another's gain: Cameron Mathison, current co-host of Hallmark's Home & Family talk show that will end in August, will soon be joining the cast of ABC's General Hospital.

It's not clear for now how Mathison will be introduced to Port Charles, but his casting is a big deal for the soap world. The actor is best known for playing Ryan Lavery on the long-running All My Children. He appeared on the ABC sudser from 1998 to 2011 and earned two Daytime Emmy nominations.

CAMERON MATHISON Image zoom Cameron Mathison | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Mathison went on to report for Entertainment Tonight and Good Morning America. He joined Home & Family in 2013 and has been co-hosting with Debbie Matenopoulos. Recently, Hallmark announced it would shutter the talk show in August.

The casting news was first reported by Deadline.

Mathison recently participated in EW's All My Children reunion series as part of our #UnitedAtHome initiative. Many beloved vets of the long-running ABC soap participated, including Kelly Ripa (Hayley Vaughan), Mark Consuelos (Mateo Santos), Eva LaRue (Dr. Maria Santos Grey), Sydney Penny (Julia Santos), Michael E. Knight (Tad Martin), Cady McClain (Dixie Cooney Martin), Jennifer Bassey (Marian Colby Chandler), Jill Larson (Opal Cortlandt), and Darnell Williams (Jesse Hubbard).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Streaming Options

Related content: