Watch Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon go boozin' and cruisin' in the first-ever wine scooter race
Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon got more than a little bit tipsy competing in the first-ever wine scooter race last night.
Sporting matching hard hats with red-wine-filled glasses attached onto them, the longtime pals put the pedal to the metal as they drove their own individual motorized scooter (complete with grape-inspired balloon decorations) through a hilarious crash course that spanned the entire Tonight Show studio.
As tensions rode high before the challenge began, Diaz took a moment to issue a word of warning to her competitor. "Don't forget your brake!" she reminded him.
Consider Fallon not amused. The host scoffed and then boldly declared, "Jimmy doesn't use brakes."
Starting at moderate speeds, Diaz initially took the lead as she cut off Fallon and easily passed a casual rosé-soaked bachelorette party and roller-skating waiter carrying an absolutely ridiculous number of wine glasses. However, the Charlie's Angel star quickly found herself at odds with Fallon when they both approached a roundabout from different directions and nearly smashed into one another.
Narrowly managing to squeak through, the pair screamed and laughed as they swerved around cardboard wine cutouts and into a room where a panda and a yeti pelted them with corks. Laughing, Fallon chastised the mascots for even thinking about aiming at Diaz, yelling, "Don't hit her!"
In the end, the real winner of the first-ever wine scooter race was neither Fallon nor Diaz: It was friendship. The duo charged through the final tower of boxes — which featured the name of Diaz's own wine brand, Avaline — and emerged out the other side at the same time.
Raising their hands in the air, they excitedly cheered, "We got to the finish line together!"
We'll certainly drink to that!
Watch the first-ever wine scooter race above.
