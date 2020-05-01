Cameron Boyce looks into black magic in teaser for his final project, Paradise City

Black magic looms large in the first teaser for the upcoming series Paradise City, which features the late Cameron Boyce's final onscreen appearance.

"Do you think that devil worship is real in Hollywood?" he asks in the teaser below. "Like the whole black magic, and all that stuff."

"Oh, I definitely think there's good in evil spirits," replies a woman played by Perrey Reeves. "And black magic is real."

Boyce, who died last July at the age of 20 after suffering an epileptic seizure, plays Simon Ostergaard, a teenager, aspiring singer, and DIY concert promoter. The eight-episode series revolves around the lives of Simon and a rock star with ties to the occult that he idolizes, as their worlds collide through their broken homes built by the music industry.

Paradise City also stars Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo, Mark Boone, Fairuza Balk, Rys Coiro, Ryan Hurst, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, and Brooke Lyons.

The show, which is currently being shopped by CAA, is set to debut sometime in 2020.

