RuPaul's Drag Race queens Peppermint, Crystal launch new drag competition series Call Me Mother

Peppermint, Crystal, and Canadian performer Barbada will lead a new TV show pitting three drag houses against each other for a major prize.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Three legendary mothers of drag are coming together to teach the children.

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Crystal, and Canadian performer Barbada will lead the new OUTtv competition series Call Me Mother, which will pit the trio's individual drag houses against each other across eight weeks for the title of "First Child of Drag" and a prize package valued at $50,000.

Call Me Mother Peppermint, Crystal, and Barbada join OUTtv's 'Call Me Mother' competition series. | Credit: Out TV

Drag artist contestants will be divided into three houses, each led by a mother queen: Peppermint's House of Dulcet, Crystal's House of Glass, and Barbada's House of Harmonie will engage in various challenges, with the mother of each week's losing house determining which of her drag children will be eliminated from the contest.

Call Me Mother Credit: Out TV

"I can't wait to see what fresh talent Canada has to offer. I'm particularly interested in exploring drag that doesn't have as much mainstream representation," Peppermint said in a press statement, while Crystal added: "I loved filming the series and I can't wait for viewers to meet our gorgeous, adopted families. Viewers can expect warmth, humour, diversity, lewks and bucketloads of talent. You're going to DIE!"

Call Me Mother — hosted by Entertainment Tonight Canada's Dallas Dixon — premieres this fall on the OUTtv Apple TV+ channel in the United States. See first-look images above and below.

Call Me Mother Credit: Out TV

Call Me Mother Credit: Out TV

Call Me Mother Credit: Out TV

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of all 13 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with the season 13 top four, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: