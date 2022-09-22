EW exclusively reveals the new cast set to compete for RuPaul's Drag Race stars Peppermint, Crystal, and legendary performer Barbada.

Call Me Mother season 2 cast of drag queens, kings, and non-binary artists is here to serve

A new generation of legendary children is ready to shake what their mamas gave them on Call Me Mother season 2.

EW can exclusively reveal the 15-strong cast of Canadian drag queens, kings, and non-binary performers set to appear on the second season of OutTV's reality competition series, which also welcomes back returning house mothers Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race), Crystal (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), and legendary performer Barbada de Barbades to oversee the contest.

The roster includes a queen who hilariously describes herself as the "fashion slut princess of Toronto," while another participant works as a television weather reporter by day.

Peppermint, Crystal, and Barbada will rule over their respective drag houses, which will welcome new contestants as they duke it out against each other to earn a $25,000 check, a year's worth of Rimmel cosmetic supplies and Wella hair products, a seven-night vacation in Mexico, and the chance to become the face of Wella at Toronto's 2023 pride event.

In addition to the house mothers, Entertainment Tonight Canada personality Dallas Dixon will host the competition once again when it returns later this year.

"The first season of Call Me Mother exceeded all expectations," said Philip Webb, COO of OutTV, in a statement. "Even more talented drag artists applied for the second season, and we are excited that the series is a platform for all genres of drag to shine, regardless of how they identify."

Season 1 finished in December 2021, with Vancouver-based performer Toddy winning the competition for Peppermint's House of Dulcet.

Call Me Mother season 2 premieres its first 90-minute episode Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on OutTV.com, the OutTV Apple TV channel, the OutTV Prime channel, and OutTV on The Roku Channel where available. See EW's exclusive cast reveal below.

Champagna (Toronto, ON)

Official bio: The fashion slut princess of Toronto takes pleasure in defying expectations and normalizing queer bodies in unconventional places, with a renewed passion for drag.

Imarra (Toronto, ON)

Official bio: Imarra is a seductive, boundary-breaking Toronto drag artist who mixes sultry burlesque with couture-inspired camp, gender fraudulence, and a penchant for the unexpected.

Jenna Seppa (Sturgeon Falls, ON)

Official bio: From her drag name to her '80s-inspired performances, Jenna Seppa is brilliant at playing clueless. Hailing from the Sturgeon Falls, she is the first Franco-Ontarian to be on a drag show — probably.

Jessie Précieuse (Montréal, QC)

Official bio: Jessie is a television weather reporter by day and a rising star in Montréal's drag scene by night. Her shows are silly, campy, conceptual fun that bring the sunshine to her audiences.

Justin Abit (Delta, BC)

Official bio: Justin Abit is a debonair drag king and a show-stopping heartbreaker with some sizable swagger under his belt. He can do it all "a bit," with plenty of magnetism and thirst.

Kingchella (Ajax, ON)

Official bio: Kingchella, "your favorite person, place, or thing," is a non-binary performer with a big heart and even bigger attitude. Bold and brash with an unstoppable love of shaking ass, they are ready to reign.

Makayla Couture (Toronto, ON)

Official bio: Makayla is the moment, highly melanated. She burst onto the drag stage when her performance school training collided with the Toronto ballroom scene.

Maya Foxx (Halifax, NS)

Official bio: The dancing diva of the east coast, Mya Foxx is an Inuk artist who was a backup dancer and choreographer for other drag talents before she took center stage herself.

Newfound Lad (St. John's, NL)

Official bio: Naughty, naked, and nautical, Newfound Lad is the burlesque drag darling of Newfoundland, who loves to get naked and challenge people's perception of drag.

Pepper (Edmonton, AB)

Official bio: This runway powerhouse brings 25 years of stage experience to her hypnotic, dance-fueled performances that take pop culture references and flip them on their head.

Phoenix Black (London, ON)

Official bio: The self-described "chihuahua of drag" might seem cute and quiet on the outside, but she serves kicks, splits, and tight silhouettes with killer looks at every show.

Seyoncé Knows (Toronto, ON)

Official bio: Toronto's "small-time, extra-large, medium" is larger than life in every way. Seyoncé combines special effects makeup, illustration, and sorcery to transforming into a cartoon supervillain.

Shay Dee (Toronto, ON)

Official bio: Her name may be Shay Dee, but she is ready for the spotlight, no tea! Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, the dancing pop princess meets showgirl found her place in the Toronto drag scene two years ago.

Stony Mac (Saskatoon, SK)

Official bio: Saskatoon's androgynously handsome boy-toy Stony Mac is a kooky drag king/thing who never stops exploring gender through drag, and leaves audiences both confused and wanting more.

Weebee (Vancouver, BC)

Official bio: Weebee's drag is inner-child gone wild with maximum chaos, theatrical energy, and infectious positivity. A schoolteacher by day, she started drag during the pandemic. Her performances are infectious and impossible to predict.

