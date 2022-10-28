Call Me Kat pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Forever a part of the Fox family'

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," the statement said. "Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."