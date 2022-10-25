"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world," Bialik, the cast, and producers of the show said in a statement.

Fox's Call Me Kat has halted production following the untimely death of Leslie Jordan.

Jordan portrayed Phil, a newly single gay man who works as the head baker at the café owned by the titular Kat (Mayim Bialik). The Emmy winner had completed work on a total of 9 episodes for this, its third season.

CALL ME KAT: L-R: Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan, and Kyla Pratt in "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday,October 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images) (left to right) Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson, Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan, and Kyla Pratt in "Call Me Skeeter | Credit: Getty

Thursday night's episode, "Call Me Uncle Dad," will air as scheduled and will include an in memorium dedicated to Jordan. Bialik posted a statement from her, the cast, and producers of Call Me Kat, adding that Jordan was a "dear mentor and beloved friend," on Instagram.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life," the statement read. "He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

In another statement, Fox Entertainment mourned Jordan as "the kindest person you could ever imagine":

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Warner Bros. Television added it was "devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time."

