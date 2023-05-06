Call Me Kat canceled after 3 seasons at Fox

"Unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped," the network said of the sitcom starring Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, and the late Leslie Jordan.

Looks like Call Me Kat's nine lives are up at Fox.

The network announced Friday that it would not be moving ahead with a fourth season, EW can confirm. "We are very proud of Call Me Kat, but, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped," a statement from Fox read. "We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat."

Call Me Kat, which starred Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, and the late Leslie Jordan, was based on the BBC UK original series Miranda. Created by Darlene Hunt, it followed Bialik's Kat, a 39-year-old single woman who decides to leave her job as a professor at the University of Louisville and use the money her parents had been saving for her wedding to open a cat-themed cafe.

The news of the series' cancelation after three seasons comes after a hard year for the show, which saw the loss of Jordan in October. The actor died at 67 after suffering a "sudden cardiac dysfunction" that caused him to crash his vehicle into a building in Los Angeles.

CALL ME KAT: Mayim Bialik in the "Call Me Consciously Uncoupled" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Apr 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2023 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX Mayim Bialik in the 'Call Me Consciously Uncoupled' episode of 'Call Me Kat' | Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX

During a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Bialik opened up about the difficult day that the cast and crew learned of Jordan's death. "It was a sudden thing. We were all at work and waiting for him to show up at work, so it was very, very, very complicated to have the whole crew there and the whole cast. You know, we were a family."

"This whole season for us feels like it's the season that we lost Leslie," Bialik concluded. "It's been hard, and we're grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work with him the way we did and in the time of his life that we got to work with him."

Spanning 53 total episodes, Call Me Kat initially premiered as a mid-season show in January 2021. Its final episode, the season 3 finale, aired Thursday.

