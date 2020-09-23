Cake Boss type TV Show

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is recovering after his hand was impaled in a bowling accident at his home on Sunday. People first reported the news.

On Wednesday, the baker and TV personality shared a photo of himself in the hospital, showing his right hand bandaged and in a cast.

"What do you think of my new accessory?" Valastro captioned the photo.

A representative for Valastro told EW that the accident happened while he and his family were at home, which is equipped with a bowling alley.

"There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident," they explained.

"After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," his rep continued. "Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2" metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

After over five minutes passed, Valastro's two teenaged sons had to use a reciprocating saw "to cut through the metal rod and relieve his father from the machine," Valastro's rep said.

He has since undergone two surgeries and is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

"It will be an uphill battle as it's Buddy's dominant right hand and he will need prolonged recovery and therapy," the rep said.

Many fellow chefs have replied to Valastro's post and sent well wishes, including Emeril Lagasse, Cat Cora, and Duff Goldman, the latter of whom stars alongside Valastro on the baking show Buddy vs. Duff.

Valastro has long been a familiar face on TV. His show Cake Boss, about his family's bakery Carlo's Bake Shop, premiered in 2009 on TLC. It has spawned four spin-offs: Next Great Baker, Kitchen Boss, Bake You Rich, and Bakery Boss. Carlo's Bake Shop now has expanded to over a dozen other locations around the country.

Related content: