Outlander star Caitríona Balfe teases a 'heartbreaking' and 'twisted' season 6

Things are about to get buck wild on Fraser's Ridge.

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe told EW during a recent interview about her new film Belfast that season 6 of Starz's time-traveling drama has plenty of emotional twists in store, as Claire (Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will adjust to life alongside the Christies when the show returns early next year.

"Outlander does baddies and villains quite well," Balfe said. "[The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing."

She went on to praise her new costars, particularly Northern Irish actress Jessica Reynolds, who plays Malva Christie, daughter of Jamie's old nemesis Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones).

"Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond," Balfe teased. "It's very destabilizing for Claire. It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

Outlander hasn't aired a new episode since early 2020, though production resumed in February following a break throughout the pandemic. Starz greenlit a seventh season in March.

In the meantime, Balfe has been garnering awards attention for her turn as a protective matriarch in Belfast, Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama set against the backdrop of the Troubles.

"When you get a script about Northern Ireland or that takes place in Northern Ireland, it's always about the ideology. And this was about the people, the community, the heart," Balfe said of the film. "You want to just get people to see that this is what's important; this rubbish about our side, their side, Ken speaks to it so well in the film. It's just so ridiculous. We're all human beings, everyone has dreams, we're all that little kid, we're all Buddy at some point. It's so important to connect to that and remember that and to see that your supposed adversary is the same."

Outlander will return for season 6 in early 2022, and Belfast hits theaters Nov. 12.

