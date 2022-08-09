Watch Caitriona Balfe's audition tape for Outlander

Here, have a little treat for Outlander's 8-year broadcast anniversary.

Caitriona Balfe has always been our sassenach through and through.

On Tuesday, in celebration of the 8-year anniversary of Outlander's premiere on Starz, the network and Sony Pictures Television shared a video of the actress' audition tape for the role of Claire Randall Fraser.

The clip showcases Balfe reading a scene from early in season 1, where Claire tends to Jamie Fraser's bullet wound after he helps rescue her from Captain Black Jack Randall and his English Dragoons. Even in the brief scene here, we can see Balfe's intelligence, commanding presence, and the caring, flirtatious energy that helps forge a connection between Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan).

This, as well as additional snippets of Balfe's auditions, will be part of the exclusive special features on the Season 6 Limited Collector's Edition Blu-ray. The disc will be available beginning Sept. 20, and it will be a relief to Outlander fans everywhere as they continue to power through the latest droughtlander while we await Season 7.

Outlander Credit: Ed Miller/Starz

Season 7 will finally bring the American Revolution to Claire and Jamie's doorstep. "This is our biggest season yet. We have so many storylines. So many different places. The trajectory — we cover so much terrain," executive producer Maril Davis previously teased to EW. "It's such a huge season. We almost can't wrap our arms around it. It's not only the extra four episodes, it's just, the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

And that's not all Outlander fans can look forward to since just last week Starz announced the official development of a prequel series — Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner of the mothership series, will write and oversee the prequel, which will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

But for now, fans can revel in how perfect Balfe perfectly was for Claire from the start.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: