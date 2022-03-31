Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as commentary contributor

Olympic athlete, Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV personality, Masked Singer contestant, former California gubernatorial candidate, and frequent Malibu Starbucks patron Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor.

According to a press release, the 72-year-old will offer "commentary and analysis" on current events and news across Fox's platforms, beginning with Thursday's 9 p.m. ET broadcast of Hannity.

"I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people," Jenner said in a statement. CEO Suzanne Scott added: "Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."

Caitlyn Jenner Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as contributor. | Credit: Robin Marchant/WireImage

Fox made the announcement on International Transgender Day of Visibility, as Jenner famously came out as a trans woman in April 2015. Though the Fox News press release cites Jenner as using "her platform as the most famous transgender woman in the world to better the lives of the trans community," many in the LGBTQ+ community have criticized her conservative stances on queer issues — particularly gay marriage, as she made headlines for sparring with Ellen DeGeneres over the issue during a 2015 interview on the latter's talk show. She also voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, though she later voiced regret over the decision.

Jenner previously ran as a California gubernatorial candidate in 2021, billing herself as a "compassionate disruptor" during the proposed recall of Gavin Newsom.

Jenner's debut as a Fox News contributor begins tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Hannity.

