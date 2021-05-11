Get a first look at Caitlin Reilly paying tribute to her late father John on General Hospital

This one's for you, Dad.

Caitlin Reilly will pay tribute to her late father, former General Hospital star John Reilly, by appearing in the May 21 episode of the ABC daytime drama — and EW has the exclusive first look.

Reilly will take over the role of Annie, the daughter of Sean Donely, who was played by her father from 1984 to 2013. Here's the logline for the tribute episode: "While mourning the death of W.S.B. (World Security Bureau) agent Sean Donely, fan-favorites Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio (John J. York), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) are pulled into a mystery involving Sean's daughter, Annie (Caitlin Reilly)."

GENERAL HOSPITAL Caitlin Reilly on 'General Hospital' | Credit: Todd Wawrychuk/ABC

GENERAL HOSPITAL Finola Hughes and Caitlin Reilly on 'General Hospital' | Credit: Todd Wawrychuk/ABC

"John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is GH," executive producer Frank Valentini previously said in a statement. "This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show's rich history. With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil."

John Reilly died in January, at 84.

Caitlin Reilly is an actress, writer, and TikTok personality whose credits include Die! Sitter! Die! Rupert and Downstairs. Her father costarred on As the World Turns and Passions before joining General Hospital.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

