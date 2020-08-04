The Boys are 'the most wanted lads in the country' in final season 2 trailer

The Boys (TV Series) type TV Show network Amazon Prime genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Boys season 2 premiere is only a month away, so we know a few things about it. The upcoming season will introduce Aya Cash as the electricity-powered superhero Stormfront, while the titular superhero-hunting Boys are reeling without their leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). But as the latest (and final) trailer for The Boys season 2 makes clear, they won't have to make do without Billy for long.

"We're the most wanted lads in the country," Butcher declares after reuniting with his team of Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Marvin (Laz Alonso). His plan is simple: "Take down Vought, and get my wife back."

Stormfront poses a new kind of problem, however. In order to fight back against the "super terrorists," she wants to give more people superpowers to create an army. How to deal with such a force? Kill everyone?

"That's exactly what we're gonna do," Butcher declares.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 2 will premiere simultaneously on Amazon on Sep. 4. Afterwards, new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis every Friday through Oct. 9.

Related content: