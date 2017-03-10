15 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Greatest Fashion Moments

Slayer Chic
Richard Cartwright/20th Century Fox; Andrew MacPherson/20th Century Fox (2)
Prophecy Girl
Richard Cartwright/20th Century Fox
The Red Leather Pants
20th Century Fox
Growl Power
20th Century Fox
Buffy the Bridesmaid
Andrew MacPherson/20th Century Fox
A True Classic
20th Century Fox
A Showstopping Number
20th Century Fox
The Slo-mo Trench
20th Century Fox
Let Them Wear Pink
20th Century Fox
Pre-Slaying Sweetness
20th Century Fox
With a Cherry on Top
20th Century Fox
Happy Homecoming
20th Century Fox
An Explosive Chapeau
20th Century Fox
Woman in Uniform
20th Century Fox
Casual Buffy
20th Century Fox
Class Protector
20th Century Fox
1 of 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement