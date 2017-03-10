15 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Greatest Fashion Moments

These two cherry-print dresses are more than just a pair of sugary-sweet fashion statements — they also serve as sartorial bookends to season 4. The peasant-necked dress, which appears in season opener “The Freshman,” is Buffy’s choice for her first day of college, where she finds herself missing the intimacy and familiarity of high school, overwhelmed by UC Sunnydale’s sprawling campus and cavernous library. In the landmark final episode of season 4, the surrealistic “Restless,” Buffy wears the V-neck cherry-print dress in a dream, where she meets with the First Slayer in the desert. Their encounter makes her realize, as only a dream can, that she is unique among slayers in that she is not alone, and her friends give her strength as much as her supernatural calling does. (In short: Wear a cherry-print dress, overcome existential loneliness.)