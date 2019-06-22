Ranking the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel crossover episodes

Ugh, it’s hard to write about this one without welling up, but let’s give it a go. In possibly the best episode of Angel, nay, televison ever, Buffy shows up in L.A. pissed that her ex had been in Sunnydale and not let her know. The couple are then attacked by a demon and when its blood intermingles with Angel’s he becomes human! Can you believe it? Now they can be together in ways they never could be before! Lots of sex and ice cream ensue before Angel realizes that ultimately having his life will cost Buffy hers. Unable to live with that truth, Angel visits the Powers That Be and asks them to fold the day, so none of it ever happened. Of course, he has just enough time to inform Buffy of all of this and the two kiss goodbye as Buffy desperately promises to always remember the time they had. She doesn’t, and leaves while Angel is stuck knowing what could’ve been forever more. Sob.