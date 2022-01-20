The actress also defended Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot, who have accused the showrunner of inappropriate behavior on set.

In a series of tweets, Carpenter wrote that she supported actor Ray Fisher, who recently shared his own thoughts on Whedon's interview in which the former Justice League director blamed Fisher's performance for his cut screen time.

"#IStandWithRayFisher. The 'malevolent force' and 'bad actor in both senses' who poisoned my feeble mind with trendy buzzwords and corrupt ideas about my experiences with a former tyrannical narcissistic boss who is still unable to be accountable and just apologize," Carpenter wrote.

Charisma Carpenter and Joss Whedon 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Charisma Carpenter and showrunner Joss Whedon | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Fisher has accused Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior when he stepped in for Zack Snyder as the director of 2017's Justice League. Screen time for Fisher's character, Cyborg, was substantially cut from the movie, a decision Whedon blamed on the storyline and Fisher's performance.

"We're talking about a malevolent force," Whedon said of Fisher in the New York profile. "We're talking about a bad actor in both senses."

Fisher took to on Twitter Tuesday to respond to Whedon's comments. "Before I get started today, I want to thank you all for lifting and supporting EVERYONE that has been negatively affected by Joss Whedon," he wrote. "I was not the first to speak out about him, but I hope to be one of the last that has to."

In another tweet he wrote, "Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight. He's likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. And his response to the allegations is: 'They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me—also my mom is sexy'???"

Shortly after Carpenter tweeted her thoughts, Fisher made another statement, this time supporting Carpenter in return, tweeting "#IStandWithCharismaCarpenter who (like this 'bad actor in both senses') has no agency in determining matters of abuse or race, but for the influence of a White male shadow puppeteer. @NYMag and @lilapearl should be ashamed for regurgitating this nonsense."

Carpenter also came to the defense of Justice League star Gal Gadot, who previously said Whedon threatened her during the film's reshoots. Whedon has denied the accusations, saying the miscommunication came from the fact that English wasn't her first language.

"I believe Gal Gadot not only understands career threats in English but also in Hebrew and Arabic. Possibly French, Spanish, and Italian too," Carpenter wrote.

Last February, Carpenter spoke out about how Whedon "manipulatively weaponized my womanhood and faith against me" and abused his power over her on numerous occasions during her time on Buffy and its spin-off series Angel.

In his interview, Whedon acknowledged he wasn't civilized during his days directing Buffy, attributing his behavior to his youth and adding that "sometimes you had to yell."

"This was a very young cast, and it was easy for everything to turn into a cocktail party," he told New York.

Buffy alum Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a message on Instagram on Wednesday that read: "I can't take back the past, but I can fight for the future."

The post came on the same day as her heroine character's birthday, and while it's unclear what Gellar was referring to in her message, many are viewing it as a statement about Whedon.

Gellar previously took to Instagram in February 2021 to announce that she would be distancing herself from the controversy surrounding Whedon.

"While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," she wrote. "I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

